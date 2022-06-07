Weather causes ‘significant delays’ for GO riders on Lakeshore East
GO Transit customers on the Lakeshore East line are being told to expect significant delays due to weather-related conditions on the tracks.
GO Transit said Tuesday evening that it was experiencing problems at Guildwood and Pickering GO stations due to possible flooding.
“Trains will not be able to move through the area for your safety until a full investigation is completed,” the agency said. “There will be significant delays and possible cancellations. We expect it will take an extended period of time before we can return to our regular service.”
Multiple trains have been affected because of the problem.
Shortly before 7 p.m., GO Transit said that an inspection had been completed and that trains could resume moving through the area, but that residual delays and possible cancellations were still expected.
Much of the GTA saw significant rainfall between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon. A special weather statement was in effect for most of the region, but has since ended in most areas.
