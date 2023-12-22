Weather advisory issued in Toronto area as freezing rain expected overnight

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and neighbouring areas, warning of freezing rain overnight.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday afternoon. The federal weather agency said patchy freezing rain is expected overnight into Saturday morning that could result in light ice accumulation or buildup.

“Freezing rain amounts are expected to be minor, but may still lead to icy and slippery conditions, particularly on untreated surfaces,” Environment Canada said.

It noted that areas closer to Lake Ontario are likely to see rain as temperatures would be above the freezing mark.

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 4 C.

On Christmas Eve, it will be mainly cloudy, with a high of 7 C. Those wishing for a white Christmas will be disappointed as conditions will not be favourable for snow.

The high on Monday will be 9 C.