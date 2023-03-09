Weather advisory issued for Toronto as more snow expected Friday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto as parts of the province are set to see another round of snow on Friday.
Environment Canada said widespread snow will push across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe on Friday, which could impact the evening commute with reduced visibility.
“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory read.
Environment Canada said snow is expected to begin falling around noon and taper off late Friday evening.
The city could see between four to eight centimetres of snow, the federal weather agency said. Toronto is still cleaning up from last weekend’s storm that dumped up to 30 centimetres of snow.
It prompted the city to declare a major snowstorm condition to assist crews in clearing the roads and sidewalks.
The temperature high on Friday will be -1 C with a wind chill near -8. For the weekend, it will begin with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of 1 C.
Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 0 C.
