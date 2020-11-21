TORONTO -- A blast of winter weather is expected to hit Toronto on Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to upgrade its special weather statement into a winter advisory for the city.

In its advisory, the federal agency warned that seven to 14 centimetres of snow is expected on Sunday as a Colorado low moves across the region.

It said that the snow will accumulate quickly at times and may result in slippery road conditions and low visibility at times. The snow is expected to fall between Sunday morning and midnight.

"Snow is beginning to spread across the region this morning and will continue to fall through this evening. Snowfall accumulation will generally increase the further one is from Lake Ontario," Environment Canada stated.

"Areas near Lake Ontario may switch over to ice pellets and/or rainfall late this afternoon or evening, creating sloppy conditions. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions."

Other areas in the GTA, including Peel, Halton, York and Durham, are also under a weather advisory.

"This is tracking to be our first winter event of the year," city spokesperson Eric Holmes said in an interview with CP24 Saturday evening. "We're planning for everything. We're ready for everything."

"We'll have the equipment ready. It will be out. It will be clearing snow. It'll be clearing ice and making the road safe."

The high for Sunday will be 2 C, with a wind chill of -3 in the morning.

On Monday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 5 C.