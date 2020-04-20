TORONTO -- People across the Greater Toronto Area are offering their support and condolences to residents of Nova Scotia impacted by a mass shooting over the weekend that left at least 18 people dead.

The rampage in Portapique, Nova Scotia is being called the worst mass killing in Canadian history. Officials said that the suspected gunman was tracked to a gas station about 90 kilometres away from Portapique, where he was fatally shot.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement on Monday saying the province joins the rest of Canada in “standing with the people of Nova Scotia.”

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incomprehensible events in Nova Scotia,” the premier said on social media. “Among them was Const. Heidi Stevenson, who fell in the line of duty. We wish their loved ones strength during this difficult time.”

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory joined the premier in offering his condolences, calling the event “unimaginable.”

Tory said that as the event unfolded, he was on the phone with the family of the 2018 Yonge Street van attack victims over the weekend to inform them that the city can’t properly commemorate the tragedy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten people were killed and 16 were injured when a white van ploughed through unsuspecting pedestrians on a busy sidewalk on April 23, 2018.

“You just don’t know what could possibly lead to this sort of thing and the scars for those people are still very real two years later,” he said. “Families are going through that in Nova Scotia and my heart just goes out to them on behalf of all the people in Toronto.”

Our hearts in Toronto tonight are with the people of Portapique and all of Nova Scotia in the wake of such terrible violence that has claimed so many innocent lives including an RCMP officer. We mourn with you and support you during this tragedy. #Portapique — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 19, 2020

Members of various police forces in Toronto took to Twitter on Sunday to offer condolences to the family of Const. Stevenson, a 23-year-old Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who was killed while responding to the shooting.

On behalf of the @TorontoPolice, I extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at @rcmpgrcpolice for the line of duty death of Constable Heidi Stevenson, to her family and her community in Nova Scotia. Our thoughts are with you all and with the injured officer in hospital. — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) April 19, 2020

We mourn the loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson, who died in the line of duty. Sending heartfelt condolences to our colleagues in Nova Scotia, and deep sympathy to her family and friends. #HeroesInLife #RCMPNS ^JT pic.twitter.com/NtBGF8v9sL — RCMP in Ontario (@RCMPONT) April 19, 2020

Flags will be lowered to half-mast in various GTA cities, including Vaughan and Markham, in memory of the victims and their families.