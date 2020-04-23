TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory delivered remarks Thursday morning as the city prepares to virtually mark the second anniversary of the Toronto van attack.

“In the wake of this attack, I said that the people who call this city home were shaken and that we mourned together, but we were not broken and we will not be broken,” Tory said at a news conference.

“I know that even though we are now facing a different kind of challenge with the COVID-19 virus, Torontonians will pull through and they will know that this tragedy is still something that we must mourn together and that we must commemorate together, but that nonetheless we are going to pull through this current challenge as well as we continue to heal from what happened two years ago today.”

“That is who we are.”

Tory’s comments come ahead of a virtual vigil being held later tonight as the city observes physical distancing orders and public gatherings put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On April 23, 2018 the city of Toronto was left reeling after a white van mounted the sidewalk and began ploughing through unsuspecting pedestrians in North York, leaving 10 people dead and 16 others injured.

Toronto residents Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Geraldine Brady, 83, So He Chung, 22, Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Forsyth, 94, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Chul Min Kang, 45, and Andrea Bradden of Woodbridge, 33, were among the deceased. Ji Hun Kim, 22, from South Korea, and Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was from Jordan, were also killed in the attack.

Alek Minassian carried out the attack and told police he was a member of the involuntary celibate movement, also known as the incel movement, and that the attack was retribution for years of sexual rejection.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian's state of mind -- not whether he carried out the attack.

With files from the Canadian Press.