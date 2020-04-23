TORONTO -- The second anniversary of the deadly van attack in Toronto is even more difficult this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto Mayor John Tory said Thursday.

“In the wake of this attack, I said that the people who call this city home were shaken and that we mourned together, but we were not broken and we will not be broken,” Tory said at a news conference.

“I know that even though we are now facing a different kind of challenge with the COVID-19 virus, Torontonians will pull through and they will know that this tragedy is still something that we must mourn together and that we must commemorate together, but that nonetheless we are going to pull through this current challenge as well as we continue to heal from what happened two years ago today.”

“That is who we are.”

Tory’s comments came ahead of a virtual vigil held tonight, as the city observes physical distancing orders and public gatherings put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On April 23, 2018 the city of Toronto was left reeling after a white van mounted the sidewalk and began ploughing through unsuspecting pedestrians in North York, leaving 10 people dead and 16 others injured.

Toronto residents Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Geraldine Brady, 83, So He Chung, 22, Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Forsyth, 94, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Chul Min Kang, 45, and Andrea Bradden of Woodbridge, 33, were among the deceased. Ji Hun Kim, 22, from South Korea, and Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was from Jordan, were also killed in the attack.

Tory said that he spent part of last weekend speaking with the family of the victims explaining why the city can’t properly commemorate the tragedy due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I want to thank them for taking the time to speak with me so that I could continue to convey my condolences to them on behalf of all the people of the City of Toronto."

The mayor held a moment of silence at Thursday’s news conference, standing beside 10 candles and 16 flowers, representative of those killed and injured in the tragedy.

“They will be placed in my office window later today facing Nathan Phillips Square as we do our very best in these unusual circumstances to honour their memory and to grieve with their families and their loved ones.”

The iconic Toronto sign was also dimmed Thursday evening in honour of those killed or injured.

At his daily news conference outside of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reflected on the tragedy.

"Together we mourn and together we heal because just as Canadians were there for each other two years ago, we're there for each other now."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his condolences as well.

"Two years ago, Toronto was shaken by a horrible attack that claimed 10 lives and injured many more. There’s no place for this type of violence in Ontario," ford said in a tweet. "Today, we remember the victims of this tragedy and stand with their families to honour their lives."

Two years ago, Toronto was shaken by a horrible attack that claimed 10 lives and injured many more. There’s no place for this type of violence in Ontario. Today, we remember the victims of this tragedy and stand with their families to honour their lives. pic.twitter.com/xuYh5AUGaF — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 23, 2020

Toronto police issued a statement on the tragedy, highlighting the importance of community as the city marks the grim milestone at a distance.

"We acknowledge that for many, the emotional trauma remains, or is triggered on this anniversary, and we encourage Torontonians to support each other as we, as a city, work to heal together."

Alek Minassian carried out the attack and told police he was a member of the involuntary celibate movement, also known as the incel movement, and that the attack was retribution for years of sexual rejection.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian's state of mind -- not whether he carried out the attack.

With files from the Canadian Press.