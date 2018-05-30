

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The parents of a missing man are searching for answers after the 33-year-old left a bar in Toronto’s Bloordale Village on Friday but never returned home.

Dominic Kardasiewicz was last seen by friends at a bar in the Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West on Friday night. When the group parted ways around 11:30 p.m., Kardasiewicz walked eastbound on Bloor towards Dovercourt Road, where he stopped at a Pizza Pizza.

Toronto police Det. David Coffey said security video footage obtained from the area shows Kardasiewicz leaving with a slice of pizza.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

“We’ve checked his cellphone records, we’ve checked his bank records, we’ve checked with Uber to see if maybe he had taken a ride somewhere. All searches have been negative to this date,” Coffey said.

“His disappearance is unexplained.”

Kardasiewicz’s mother, Heidy, said she phoned her son on Saturday to confirm he was coming to visit them in Mississauga on Sunday but he never returned her call.

By Sunday morning, she had received a phone call from Kardasiewicz’s concerned girlfriend who said he never came home.

“If you phone him, he will always phone you back the same day,” Heidy Kardasiewicz said.

“He is always in a good mood when you talk to him. Even when he comes over, he’s in a good mood.”

Kardasiewicz works as an animator in the downtown area and lives in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street area – about a 20 to 30 minute walk away from where he was last seen.

Police believe Kardasiewicz was headed home after grabbing pizza, but video surveillance from the building where he lives does not show him returning.

“It’s highly unusual for him to have disappeared off the grid like this,” his father, Mark Kardasiewicz said. ”Normally he would contact people, let them know what he was doing, either by phone or email or text.”

Heidy Kardasiewicz said her son is “the quiet type” and was “stressed out trying to finish a deadline at work” but rebuffed any suggestion that he was depressed.

He is described as a six-foot-two male with a medium build, blue eyes, short brown hair and an unshaven face.

Coffey was last seen wearing a “distinctive” bright red zip-up Adidas hoodie with three white stripes on the sleeves, a light blue or grey Chicago Cubs T-shirt, grey knee length shorts and cream-coloured canvas Adidas running shoes.

His mother said he has a tattoo of a revolver on the back of his left calf and a scar “about the size of a golf ball” on his left leg just above his knee from a childhood injury.

Friends and family members, including Kardasiewicz’s older brother Matthew, have been canvassing storefronts in the area and putting up posters.

They’ve also set up a Facebook page called Finding Dominic Kardasiewicz to help organize search efforts and field tips about his whereabouts.

“It was just a normal night out,” Coffey said.

“He didn’t have an excessive amount to drink and the video corroborates that… They left and watched him walk eastbound.”

Police are asking any storefronts or homes equipped with security cameras along Dovercourt Road between Bloor and Queen streets, and Queen from Dufferin Street to Ossington Avenue, to check their footage for any trace of Kardasiewicz.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are getting concerned about you,” his father said, holding back tears.

“We want you back home,” his mother added. “We miss you.”

Anyone with information about Kardasiewicz’s whereabouts are being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.