‘We’re friends now’: Uber rider invites driver to Lil Nas X concert in Toronto

The two new friends at the Lil Nas X concert at Echo Beach in Toronto. (Supplied) The two new friends at the Lil Nas X concert at Echo Beach in Toronto. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton