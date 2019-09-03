

Brian Weatherhead and Scott Lightfoot, CTV News Toronto





Inside the Etobicoke headquarters of Global Medic, staff and volunteers are shipping out more than 1,000 relief kits to those living in the areas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

But for one of those volunteers, this disaster is personal.

“This one’s a little bit different. This one’s obviously a bit closer to home for me,” André Deveaux told CTV News on Tuesday as he helped load a truck with supplies.

Deveaux is a former professional hockey player who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers and he is currently a firefighter at Pearson Airport. He’s also a volunteer at Global Medic—and a Bahamian-Canadian.

Deveaux’s family still lives in the area dealing with the destruction caused by the storm, including his father who lives in Freeport.

“I talked to my dad on Saturday and he said it was pretty much fine. He didn't think it was that big of a deal and then all of a sudden, an hour later, he emailed and he said they shut off the water and... we lost contact. I haven't spoken to him since.”

While he waits for word on his family, Deveaux is working to help others affected by the hurricane. A truckload of relief kits containing water purification solution, hygiene items, and a solar light, left the facility Tuesday afternoon bound for Pearson.

An Air Canada flight is scheduled to take the supplies, as well as volunteers, to Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday morning. From there, Global Medic will work with local agencies to get the supplies to those in need.

“Big picture is these big planes getting to Nassau, then it gets tough right?” said Global Medic’s Rahul Singh, “We're on to boats and getting boats to the other islands on to small trucks- out to families whether they're at their shelter or at their house.”

Global Medic has launched an emergency appeal for donations from Canadians, something Deveaux hopes people will be willing to support.

“Donate. I know it sounds so silly, more people asking for money and I know Canadian’s these days are very strapped for cash but people there need help,” said Devaux. “Just know they would help you if the shoe was on the other foot.”