

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to search the western section of Algonquin Park for two 16-year-old girls from Kitchener who vanished while on a camping trip.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota were last seen on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake sometime on Thursday.

Police say that the duo had been part of a larger group camping in the park.

They are both believed to be experienced campers.

“We know they are out there, somewhere, and we have been getting a lot of phone calls coming in, some of them saying they may have seen two girls matching this description walking along Highway 60 outside the park and that is a possibility,” OPP Spokesperson Bill Dickson told CP24 on Monday morning. “Right now, we are really stressing to anyone who has seen two girls matching this description to call 1 (888) 310-1122 to report the sighting.”

Dickson said that the area where the girls disappeared from has a “very rugged terrain and a “dense tree canopy.”

He said that an OPP helicopter as well as a float plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests have both been surveying the area for the girls but won’t necessarily be able to spot them through the forest.

“They do have some experience camping, they do know a little bit about what they are doing so our hope is that if they do hear a aircraft passing overhead they will find a big enough clearing that our aircraft will be able to see them,” he said.

Members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association are assisting with the ground search for the girls, as are officers from multiple OPP detachments.