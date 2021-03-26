Advertisement
'We have lost one of our brothers': Brampton Transit bus operator dies after contracting COVID-19
Dael Muttly Jaecques is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@ATUComm)
Share:
TORONTO -- An 18-year Brampton Transit bus operator who died after contracting COVID-19 is remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated and loyal worker.
Brampton Transit announced the death Friday afternoon. The union representing Brampton Transit workers later identified the operator as Dael Muttly Jaecques.
“It is a very sad day for transit operators, we have lost one of our brothers,” ATU Local 1573 President Frank Vani said in a statement.
Vani said Jaecques tested positive for the virus on Feb. 18 and was shortly admitted to hospital. Unfortunately, after a four-week-long battle, he succumbed to the disease.
“We extend our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends as we collectively mourn this loss,” Brampton Transit said in a statement.
Mayor Patrick Brown ordered all city flags at haft-mast to honour Jaecques. He said, “this is a heartbreaking loss” for the city and Brampton Transit.
Jaecques also served as the vice-president of ATU Local 1573.
Vani said Jaecques did not drive the route along Steeles Avenue West but “his work connected with that route.”
Earlier this month, a significant outbreak at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre forced a part of the 511 Steeles Avenue West route that served the facility to be temporarily suspended after nine bus operators tested positive for COVID-19.
A few days later, Peel Public Health ordered the centre to be closed for two weeks.