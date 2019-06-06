

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





At the age of 98, Corporal Fred Barnard struggles to remember the details of the war, but he does remember the day his brother was gunned down on France’s Juno Beach.

The pair were part of the first wave assault in the invasion of Normandy, also known as D-Day. As they were about to disembark a landing craft to storm Juno Beach on June 6, 1944, Barnard turned to his brother and patted him on the back.

“All I said was ‘give ‘em hell Don,’” Barnard said.

Those were the last words he ever said to his brother.

“He was ahead of me two or three guys. When I got there, he was gone. That was it.”

Barnard was forced to abandon his brother on the shores of the beach, telling CTV News Toronto that “it was either keep going or get shot too.”

About a month later, Barnard was wounded during a battle in a wooded area. He spent five months recovering in England before being sent home.

On the first day of the Allied invasion in Normandy, 356 Canadians were killed. It has been 75 years, but the people of Uxbridge have not forgotten about the two brothers who fought for their country.

Trish MacDonald, a teacher at Uxbridge Secondary School, met Barnard at a Remembrance Day event about 10 years ago. She said that while the Second World War veteran isn’t able to get out to community events anymore, the community is rallying together to make sure he is included in the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“We have a hero in Uxbridge who landed in that first wave of assault and we need to make sure that he knows that we haven’t forgotten him, that we will remember and that we will still pass this story and the story of his brother on to future generations,” she said.

MacDonald said that the community has come together to organize a D-Day Parade that will end at Barnard’s home.

“We have the parade starting just up the street and it’ll be ending here, in Fred’s driveway,” MacDonald said. “We’ll gather on the front lawn and it gives us an opportunity then for a short ceremony and it’s really a ceremony of thanks.”

During the ceremony, Barnard will be presented with a number of cards and letters. Over the last few weeks, students and other community members have been collecting thank-you notes and messages of respect, to be shared with the veteran at the ceremony.

Citing the falling number of Second World War veterans still alive, MacDonald said it is even more important now to learn about the importance of honouring those who sacrificed their lives.

In order to do her part, MacDonald has helped facilitate a number of trips to France and Belgium for her students.

“We’ve stood at Don’s grave,” she said. “It’s really impacted our students. They know his story. They will continue to be the torchbearers.”