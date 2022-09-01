'We felt we had to do it': Newmarket senior speaks out after losing $100,000 in scam
York Regional Police have released a video interview of a Newmarket senior who lost $100,000 in a grandparent scam in an effort to raise awareness about the increasingly common fraudulent activity.
“I didn't feel any anger towards what had happened. But I did really want justice to be done, like these thieves to be caught, to be brought to justice and that's why I'm willing to do this,” victim Nicky, who used a pseudonym, said in the interview.
In the video, YRP Detective Sergeant Glenn Wright and Detective Constable Leanne Guthrie are seen interviewing Nicky whose identity is concealed with a shadow.
The 81-year-old goes on to discuss how he and his wife lost the large sum of money between March and May 2022.
In March, Nicky and his wife received a phone call from a person they believed was their grandson.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He claimed that he had been arrested while he was a passenger in his friend’s car, which unbeknownst to him, contained illegal drugs and a gun.
Nicky was told that a judge requested bail money for his grandson’s release.
“And after he (grandson) got off the phone, a person who identified himself as an RCMP officer came on the phone and reiterated what my grandson had said to us. He also said that the judge had issued a gag order on the proceedings because of the narcotics that were involved. He asked that we not discuss it with anybody, not even anybody in our family,” Nicky said in the interview.
The fraudulent RCMP officer then asked Nicky and his wife to pay a sum of money for bail to free their grandson.
“So my wife and I decided that we would try to get it because it’s our grandson. I mean, we didn't think of it being not true. And so there's all that emotion, we decided that yes we would help him.”
Nicky was instructed by the fraudulent RCMP officer to put the money in an envelope and that a courier would come by to collect the funds.
Over the course of two months, the fraudster persuaded the couple to make four separate payments to assist their grandson.
Nicky said the officer claimed that a gun was found by police in the vehicle, therefore increasing the bail amount issued by the judge.
“He had promised us in the beginning that once the gag order was lifted, we would get our funds back, which we believed.”
Nicky said he and his wife have a great relationship with their grandson and that he’s “more like a son” to them.
“It was our grandson. We felt we had to do it. His voice was our grandson’s. So we knew it was our grandson. So we thought.”
After two months of back and forth calls with the fraudster Nicky decided to call his grandson directly and that’s when he discovered he was a victim of a scam.
“And I said to him, ‘What was the name of the detective who took you to the precinct in Toronto?’ He says ‘What precinct?’ and I got this really uneasy feeling,” Nicky said.
“My original immediate response to him was OK, I see,I see we are being scammed,” he added.
Nicky and his wife then alerted police about the incident.
Nicky said throughout the two months he never had a moment wondering if he was being scammed.
“ I just wonder how I missed any signs that I should (have)... I didn't have a ‘Let me think about this for a second.’ I didn't have one of those moments,” he said.
The couple currently live in a senior’s home, which Nicky said has been understanding about their financial woes during this time.
The scam has also taken away the funds the couple would have used to go on an annual small trip within the province.
“So this would have been the month that we did that. Also, it was our 50th anniversary that coincided and we weren't able to do that. So all of these things now have had to be put aside…we're making it through, but just a lot of adjustment,” Nicky said.
He said it has been a difficult time for his family, especially financially, but his Christian faith is helping him cope.
“There are two passages in the Bible that really stand out for me. It makes who I am. One of them says ‘My God shall supply all my needs, according to his riches and glory.’ That means that as much as these thieves took there's still more available to me, however the Lord decides to get that back to me, us,” he said.
“And then the other one is that all things work to the good of those who love the Lord,” he added.
Nicky advises people who think they are being scammed to seek help and phone someone who can confirm the truth.
YRP say Nicky is one of more than 50 reports of grandparent scams in the region so far this year, a 100 per cent increase from 2021.
Since 2019, grandparent scam victims have suffered a total loss of nearly $1 million.
“Despite the fact recovering funds lost through fraud is extremely rare, through this investigation and with co-operation from financial institutions, police have helped recover $16,000 to date,” police said in a news release on Thursday.
Investigators believe there are more victims in the region that have not yet contacted police.
Anyone who is a victim of a fraud, and has lost money, is being asked to report the incident promptly to the Financial Crimes Unit either online at www.yrp.ca/ReportIt or by calling 1-866-876-5423.
Frauds where no money has been lost can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
'Bombshell': D.C. national security attorney says U.S. DOJ filings on Mar-a-Lago raid expose Trump
A late-night filing of legal briefs outlining previously unknown allegations about the FBI raid on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort exposed gaping holes in his version of events, according to an expert.
Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Poland demands US$1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany
Poland's top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some US$1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis' Second World War invasion and occupation of his country.
Ultraprocessed foods linked to cancer and early death, studies find
Eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women, according to two new, large-scale studies of people in the United States and Italy published Wednesday in British medical journal The BMJ.
Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
NEW | Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline
A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.
Russian oil exec dead after apparent fall from sixth-storey window
The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil has died with Russian news agencies on Thursday citing sources saying that he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide.
Three loonies for a movie: Select Canadian theatres charging $3 admissions this Saturday
Theatres across Canada will sell movie tickets for only $3 this Saturday as cinemas look to rebound from more than two years of pandemic-related shutdowns.
Montreal
-
Liberal blames Quebec Conservative leader's rhetoric for rising threats
Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy is blaming Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime for the highly charged political climate.
-
50 years later, survivors remember devastating Montreal fire that claimed 37 lives
Fifty years ago, what is considered one of Canada's worst fires claimed the lives of 37 young men and women at two nightclubs in downtown Montreal. The City of Montreal paid tribute Thursday morning to the victims of the Bluebird Cafe fire.
-
Quebec election: CAQ seeks small wins with health-care promises
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is playing the short game with his party's election heath-care promises.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
Santa's House is moving to its permanent home
Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.
-
LPS getting ready to kick off 'Project LEARN'
Another new school year means London police are gearing up for another ‘Project LEARN.’ Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) is a response to community concerns that arise at the onset of each school year as students return to the area for class.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
2,400 units proposed for old Schneiders plant in Kitchener
A $1 billion vision for the former Schneiders plant is in the works as the development company behind the project looks for approval to transform the area into a bustling high-rise neighbourhood.
-
Two Brantford men charged with first-degree murder after fatal baseball bat attack
Brantford police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Peter Pottruff.
Northern Ontario
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
Sault police investigating fatal collision
One person has died from their injuries following a collision Aug. 30 on Wellington Street, the Sault Police service said Thursday.
-
Kirkland OPP charge Sudburian with impaired, dangerous driving
A Sudbury resident driving a commercial motor vehicle in Kirkland Lake is facing charges following a complaint from the public.
Ottawa
-
Bob Chiarelli accuses Sutcliffe campaign of ‘dirty trick’
Ottawa mayoral candidate Bob Chiarelli is accusing the Mark Sutcliffe campaign of spreading rumours that Chiarelli would drop out of the mayors’ race before the deadline last month.
-
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor looking for hundreds of workers for municipal election
The City of Windsor has hundreds to jobs to fill for the municipal Election Day this fall.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to several charges for Ridgetown woman
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old woman is facing several charges after a neighbour dispute in Ridgetown.
-
UWindsor campus police and Unifor reach tentative agreement
The University of Windsor campus community police and parking services and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative agreement.
Barrie
-
Ont. senior loses $100,000 in scam that preys on grandparents
A popular scam making the rounds in recent weeks duped a senior out of $100,000, according to police.
-
These are the victims of the deadly car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
-
Mother of young man killed in Barrie, Ont. crash with 5 others seeks answers
With investigators tight-lipped, the families and friends of the victims struggle for an explanation of what has been their worst nightmare.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Atlantic premiers ask Ottawa for short-term extension on carbon plan deadline
The four Atlantic premiers have sent a letter to the federal government requesting a short-term extension past Friday's deadline to submit a plan to address carbon emissions.
Calgary
-
Woman in serious condition after oxygen tank explodes in East Village
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an oxygen tank exploded in an East Village retirement home Thursday morning.
-
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Scammers target desperate victims who are struggling to pay bills: BBB
Fraudsters are using the challenging economy as leverage to get into the wallets of unsuspecting victims, says a consumer protection agency.
Winnipeg
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
-
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
'The muscle car of my dreams': California man reunited with his old '69 Pontiac GTO in Winnipeg
Four decades after having to sell his dream muscle car and move to California, a man has been reunited with the classic in a chance encounter in Winnipeg that has created a budding friendship.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices fall in Metro Vancouver, predicted to dip further before long weekend
Drivers fuelling up in Metro Vancouver may find prices at the pumps are cheaper Thursday than they have been in recent weeks.
-
'A lot of tragic stories': B.C. mayors forming alliance to advocate for health care
Frustrated by emergency room closures and ambulance wait times, small-town mayors in B.C. have joined forces to push for more resources – and are considering holding back tax dollars to force the province's hand.
-
Decades-old temperature records fall in B.C. on last day of August
The last day of August saw record-breaking temperatures in some parts of B.C. as multiple areas were under heat warnings.
Edmonton
-
First annual Alberta Day to be marked Thursday
Premier Jason Kenney kicked off the first ever Alberta Day on Thursday.
-
2 dead in Highway 16 head-on crash where driver was headed wrong way
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.