'We feel really betrayed:' Former SickKids nurses who worked during pandemic say they're being denied retro pay
Former nurses who worked at SickKids Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic say they feel “betrayed” and “insulted” by the hospital’s recent decision not to provide retro pay to staff members who no longer work at the downtown Toronto facility.
The nurses who spoke with CP24.com say the decision means they won't receive thousands of dollars of pay that they believe they are entitled to.
Registered nurse Zoe Griese said shortly after she left her job at SickKids in May, she learned that the hospital would be providing extra compensation to employees who worked there in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The announcement came after an arbitrator ruled that Ontario hospital nurses represented by the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) were entitled to retro payments for time worked during the three-year period when the province’s Bill 124 was in effect.
Bill 124, which was enacted in 2019, capped wage increases for the province’s nurses and some other public sector employees at one per cent a year for a three-year period. Last November, the bill was ruled unconstitutional, a victory many nurses in the province celebrated.
While SickKids nurses are not represented by the ONA, the hospital indicated that it too planned to voluntarily provide retro payments to employees who worked during that time.
Griese, who worked at SickKids from 2018 to 2023, said she contacted the human resources department at SickKids multiple times to inquire about the payment.
“They continued to email back. They said they don’t have information but they will communicate when they do,” she told CP24.com on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Griese said she learned that the hospital had made the decision to exclude former employees and some retirees from the payout.
“I spent four years giving my absolute all to that hospital. I gave so much of my life and my time. I sacrificed time with my family and friends to spend with those kids and their families and to give everything really to SickKids,” she said.
“Then to turn around and tell me that… my time is not worth the financial compensation just because I don’t work there (anymore), it is quite disgusting in my opinion.”
Griese said she enjoyed the time she spent at SickKids and is surprised. But she believes that they are short-changing former nurses.
“I was a very dedicated employee,” she said. “I advocated for them and now I just feel really betrayed.”
In a statement to CP24.com, SickKids said it opted to provide the retro payments to employees due to its belief in “market-competitive compensation” and “recognizing the valued contributions of our staff” during a “challenging few years.
“All eligible staff who are active staff members on Sept. 29, 2023 (the retro payment date) and who were eligible for the annual increase of 1% on June 29, 2020, June 28, 2021, and July 4, 2022, will receive retro pay for that respective year,” the statement read.
“Eligible staff who are recent retirees – retiring on or after May 10, 2023, the date SickKids announced eligible staff would be receiving a retroactive lump sum payment -- will receive the retroactive lump sum payment. For staff represented by unions, compensation is determined via the bargaining process. Physicians and Executives are excluded from the retroactive payment.”
The spokesperson confirmed that while they “appreciate the efforts of former staff members,” the retro payment is for “eligible active staff and recent retirees.”
Griese said the payment that she would have received had former employees been included was between $5,000 and $6,000.
“$5,000 is a lot of money. That could pay off student loans or just help to keep me surviving,” she said. “It is really insulting to think that I’m not worthy… just because I don’t work there anymore.”
While SickKids nurses are not represented by the ONA or any other union, it should be noted that ONA nurses who worked during that three-year period are eligible for retro payments regardless of their current employment status. The union told CP24.com that former or retired ONA members who worked during that time can reach out to the hospital where they worked to arrange payment.
Speaking to CP24.com, Doris Grinspun, the CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO), said it is “absurd” that SickKids opted to exclude former employees from the retro payments.
“Yes, those nurses are not unionized but they worked during the heat of the pandemic… some of them even have PTSD because of the pandemic and the tremendous pressures on staffing that they had at the hospital,” she said.
She added that she does not “see the rationale” of providing retro payments to current employees and not others who worked “in the same conditions.”
“I am very surprised. I think it is very short-sighted,” Grinspun said. “It is a departure from their usual approach.”
She said she feels the decision could hurt the hospital’s reputation as being a top employer in the health-care sector.
“It is just not the way SickKids behaves,” she said. “I think in the long-term it will backfire on retention.”
The provincial president of the ONA, Erin Ariss, told CP24.com that SickKids is one of a few hospitals in the province where registered nurses are not represented by ONA and as a result, SickKids is not required to provide retro payments to staff.
“These workers at SickKids worked during the pandemic and in my opinion, they are entitled to these wages but we do not represent them so unfortunately it isn’t up to the ONA how SickKids compensates their nurses,” she said.
Lindsay Peltsch, a former SickKids nurse who left the hospital after suffering from burnout during the pandemic, said she was very surprised to learn that the hospital, which she said historically has followed the lead of the union, decided not to compensate former employees.
“It devalues what we bring,” she told CP24.com.
“They have built their organization on the care and the culture that we live and we action everyday, and it is so disrespectful… you are telling the nurses that worked during that time that it didn’t matter.”
Peltsch, who left the hospital at the end of 2021 after more than a decade as an employee, said the pandemic took a huge emotional toll on the staff, who often acted as surrogate families for sick children when COVID policies prevented their parents from being at their bedside.
“This decision single-handedly slaps every single nurse in the face,” she said.
Peltsch said she truly loved the time that she spent working for SickKids, which she described as an “incredible place to work.” She said after she resigned, the CEO of the hospital actually reached out to her to speak about her experience.
“That exchange… was actually a really special exchange for me, for my recovery,” she said.
She said feels like this recent decision “cheapens” the positive experiences she had at the hospital for all of the years she worked there.
“We feel really betrayed,” she said. “We always felt like SickKids was different.”
