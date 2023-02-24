'We are working on this': McKelvie hopeful council will approve clerk's June byelection date to pick new mayor for Toronto

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie speaks outside Toronto City Hall Friday January 24, 2023. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie speaks outside Toronto City Hall Friday January 24, 2023.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton