

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 409 near Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the highway near Hwy. 427 at around 8:20 a.m.

Following the crash, the man pulled over on the shoulder of the highway and stepped out of his vehicle.

That is when police say that he was struck by a third vehicle.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains. Police say that two of the occupants in the second vehicle were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between Martin Grove Road and Highway 427 for several hours; however the closure was lifted at around noon.