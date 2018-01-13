

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Four people are injured, including one who is in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 409 near Mississauga.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes near Highway 427 at around 7:35 a.m.

Paramedics say that one male victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while another male victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Two other victims had minor injuries and were being assessed on scene.

The westbound lanes of the highway have been closed between Martin Grove Road and Highway 427.