

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





All westbound express lanes on Highway 403 are closed at Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga following a rollover and an attempted carjacking.

The initial collision involving a white hatchback occurred just before 3 a.m. in the westbound express lanes of the highway.

Sources tell CP24 that the driver of the hatchback attempted to steal a vehicle belonging to a Good Samaritan who had stopped to provide assistance after the collision.

Police then arrived on scene and attempted to take the man into custody but they needed to use a conducted energy device in order to gain control of him, the sources say.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

It is unclear when the express lanes will reopen as police are waiting to hear whether the Special Investigations Unit plans to invoke its mandate.