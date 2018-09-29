

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The westbound collector lanes have been closed along a stretch of Highway 401 after an overhead sign was struck during an early-morning collision, police say.

The closure went into effect just after 11 a.m. and is between Keele Street and Highway 400.

Ontario Provincial Police says that it is expected to be a “lengthy” closure; however no timeline has been provided. They say that the closure is necessary for "emergency work."

The westbound express lanes on the highway remain open.