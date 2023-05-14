Ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Toronto this weekend

Mother’s Day is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with the whole family in Toronto this weekend.

The yearly celebration held on the second Sunday in May is happening later than usual this year since May 1 fell on a Monday, and warm, sunny spring weather is expected all weekend long.

Here are some of the ways to celebrate with your mom in Toronto on Sunday.

Mother’s Day Cruise & Brunch

Brunch is the quintessential Mother’s Day activity, and City Experiences is offering it onboard their cruise ship, the Northern Spirit.

“Treat the mom in your life to a special Mother's Day Brunch Cruise on Lake Ontario. While onboard, your family will enjoy a chef-inspired holiday brunch featuring a carving station and a welcome aboard cocktail,” says City Experiences on their website.

“Celebrate with dining and dancing from our climate-controlled interior, or soak in the picturesque backdrop of Toronto's iconic skyline from our outdoor decks. Start a new tradition the whole family will enjoy and celebrate Mother’s Day on the water!”

The two-hour cruise will take passengers around Toronto Harbour, the Toronto Islands and the waterfront.

In addition to brunch, complimentary coffee and tea will be offered and there is a craft table for kids. There will also be giveaways and a live DJ.

Two cruise times are being offered on Sunday, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m., with boarding times a half-hour before launch from the Queen’s Quay Terminal.

Tickets for adults are $92.90, and $74.90 for kids between four and 12. Children under three board for free.

Toronto Artisan Market

If your mom likes to shop, the Toronto Artisan Market returns to Trinity Bellwoods Park on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local artisans, artists and craftspeople will set up shop outdoors in the park, offering a large variety of crafts, jewelry and other wares for sale.

Admission to the market is free and pet friendly. Though the signature cherry blossoms at Trinity Bellwoods are finished blooming for the year, the park, nestled along Toronto’s Queen Street West, offers many acres of green space open to the public.

Succulent Heart Workshop at the Toronto Botanical Gardens

If you’re looking for a unique Mother’s Day experience that will allow you to take home a hand made memento, the Toronto Botanical Gardens are offering a Succulent Heart Workshop and tea time on Sunday.

“We’ve added a second time due to popular demand! Join us this Mother’s Day to make a custom heart shape planter with mini succulents,” says the gardens on their website.

“Start the session with a succulent-themed treat and floral beverage courtesy of our TBG Bloom Cafe. Led by succulent specialist and designer, Molly Shannon from Canadian Succulents this workshop introduces you to succulent care and design, followed by the hands-on creation of a heart-shaped ceramic planter with various mini succulent plants!”

All materials will be provided by the gardens, however they’re advising participants to bring their own gardening gloves if needed.

The event is appropriate for those aged 10 and up, according to the gardens. The event, which starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday and runs for two hours, is $80 per person and $70 for Botanical Gardens members.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Home

If you want to enjoy a chef’s cooked brunch from home, Farm Boy is offering a take-out brunch that feeds four to six people.

“Celebrate Mom with a delightful menu designed by our chefs featuring decadent brunch favourites and enough food for 4-6 people,” the grocery chain says on their website.

“Order online or in-store for pickup, follow the simple heating instructions, and serve (maybe even in bed)!”

The multi-course meal comes packed-up but fully cooked, and just needs to be reheated at home before being served.

“Start the day with seasoned artisan sausage patties served with slow-roasted tomatoes. Up next is a refreshing and flavourful gazpacho salad made with a pepper medley and mini bocconcini, dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette,” Farm Boy says.

“[Then] dig into a hearty eggs benedict bake loaded with pea-meal bacon and English muffins, topped with choron sauce, accompanied by savoury garlicky mesquite potatoes made with sautéed onions and served with in-house toum.”

It also includes a dessert course – a “heavenly lemon ricotta cake topped with mixed berries and a light lemon whipped cream.”

The meal can be ordered online for $119.99 and picked up at your closest Farm Boy store.

Mother’s Day Bingo

For moms who love craft beer, you can take them to Something in the Water Brewing Co. in Liberty Village for $10 flights of beer, half-priced wine and bingo.

“Join us for a special Mother's day Bingo on Sunday May 14th. We will be pouring 1/2 price wine, $10 beer flights and a specialty cocktail for the night,” the company says.

“Bingo is free to play and [there will be] lots of Fun Prizes!”

Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner Options

If a classic Mother’s Day brunch or dinner is what you’re after, there are plenty of options all across the city on Sunday.

The Rabbit Hole on Adelaide Street West is offering a special “proper British brunch” on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Enjoy Mother’s Day features like our trout lox benedict and light-as-air Victoria sponge cake, or try one of our go-to brunch favourites like our comforting broccoli, cheese and onion quiche or sweet eggy bread with toffee ice cream and hobnob crumble,” the restaurant says on its website.

If your mom prefers Italian food, Blu Ristorante on Avenue Road is offering a special prix fixe Mother’s Day menu for brunch and dinner.

Both are three course menus, and a pianist and singer are set to perform live throughout the day. Brunch is $70 per person and dinner is $90.

Mother’s Day Weather

Wherever you decide to spend your Mother’s Day, it is likely to be sunny and warm, as the forecast is calling for mild spring weather this weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday, with a high of 20C and a low of 13C.

The temperature is expected to dip slightly overnight into Sunday, with a forecasted high of 14C on Mother’s Day, with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day.