Ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Toronto this weekend

Mother and daughter Channa Verbian, left, and Tema Smith drink coffee while posing for a portrait in Verbian's kitchen in Toronto Thursday, April 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Mother and daughter Channa Verbian, left, and Tema Smith drink coffee while posing for a portrait in Verbian's kitchen in Toronto Thursday, April 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton