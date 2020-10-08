TORONTO -- The 2019–20 NHL season may be over, but you can probably expect hockey fans from across the city to pay a visit to Wayne Gretzky’s Toronto restaurant Thursday night as the bar closes its doors after nearly three decades in businesses.

First opened in August of 1993, the landmark in Toronto’s Entertainment District has been serving up sports bar staples for the past 27 years.

To mark the bittersweet occasion, everything on the restaurant’s menu is priced at $5 from now until they close for the last time at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, people could be seen lined up outside the downtown establishment all day in hopes of enjoying one last meal, which the business has long claimed has “Gretzky’s greatness” in mind.

Gretzky’s first announced its impending closure last summer to make way for a high-rise condo development.