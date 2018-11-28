

The Canadian Press





WATERLOO, Ont. -- A Waterloo, Ont., police officer is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says the charges have been laid in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man in March.

The SIU says Waterloo officers were dispatched to an industrial area in Cambridge, Ont., where a stolen vehicle had been tracked down.

It says one of the officers found the 30-year-old man and, after an interaction with him, shot at him several times. The man was hit by one of the gunshots and taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU says Sgt. Richard Dorling is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharge firearm-reckless endangerment.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear in a Kitchener, Ont., court on Dec. 19.

Waterloo police say the force's professional standards branch will be reviewing the circumstances of the shooting after Dorling's court proceedings are complete.