

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Waterloo police officer has been charged in connection with a complaint of “a sexual nature” by a member of the public.

The complaint alleged that an officer assaulted a woman in Kitchener on October 26, 2017. According to the Waterloo Regional Police, the officer, who was a member of the force for 17 years, was on-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was contacted and invoked their mandate on Nov. 10. As a result of the investigation, Const. Jeffrey Hall has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by a public officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.