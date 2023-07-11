Waterfront Toronto exploring additional signage after car drives through bike lanes
A video of a car driving across a bikes-only bridge on Cherry Street South has sent ripples through Toronto’s cycling community.
In the video, taken at night on the newly built Cherry Street South bike lane, a Jeep can be seen driving across the bridge over a blue and green road divider. Meanwhile, cyclists walk their bikes alongside the vehicle, voicing their frustrations about the situation.
Aside from the blue and green painted lines, there are no barriers to cars entering the bikes-only lane on the bridge, such as bollards or clear signage.
In a statement to CP24.com, a spokesperson for Waterfront Toronto said that this is the first instance of a car driving down the bikes-only path on Cherry Street South.
“To address any possible confusion while Cherry Street is under construction, the construction manager will be adding additional signs for motorists travelling westbound on Commissioners Street,” said the spokesperson in a statement.
Last month, the City of Toronto approved five new projects to bring bike lanes to more parts of Toronto, including across Bloor West and throughout Cabbagetown.
-
