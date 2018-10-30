

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A large water main break in the Port Lands sent water gushing and caused a sinkhole that swallowed the vehicle of a TTC supervisor who went to the scene to assess the situation.

Water could be seen gushing over the roadway near Logan Avenue and Commissioners Street in the early hours Tuesday.

Amid the gushing water, the white TTC sedan could also be seen partially submerged in the sinkhole, which was covered by the rushing water.

As the rushing water further compromised the roadway, a CP24 camera caught the vehicle slipping further and further into the hole. By around 7 a.m., the vehicle was almost completely submerged, with just a small part of the back end sticking upright out of the water. By 7:15 a.m., the only sign of the completely submerged vehicle was the glow of its orange lights, visible from the water’s surface.

According to the TTC, a Wheel-Trans supervisor went to the area to assess the scene when the vehicle he was driving got stuck in the sinkhole.

“We had a Wheel-Trans supervisor go out there and investigate the situation. Unfortunately his cab did get stuck in a sinkhole that was covered by the water,” TTC spokesperson Mike Detoma told CP24.

The supervisor was uninjured in the incident.

“The road’s closed so when police open up the road again we’ll be able to tow that cab out of there,” Detoma said.

The 72 Pape bus route is detouring around the area.