

CTV News Toronto





A water main break in Etobicoke’s Eatonville neighbourhood is causing a headache for some homeowners this morning.

The water main ruptured shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Cowley Avenue, near Martin Grove Road.

While crews have shut off the water, stopping the flow on the street, Toronto police said a few homes in the area are being affected by the break.

Some homeowners were spotted putting up plywood near sidewalks to prevent water from coming onto their property.

According to authorities, one home has sustained some minimal damage after water leaked into the basement.

Photos and video from the scene show firefighters and police blocking a portion of the roadway.

It’s not known when the area is expected to reopen.