

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A section of Yonge Street has been shut down in the downtown core due to a water main break in the area.

The city says all southbound lanes of Yonge Street are closed south of King Street due to the incident.

In a tweet, the city confirmed Toronto Water has been notified of the incident and is on the way to the scene.

The TTC says the 320 Yonge bus is diverting northbound via Front Street, Church Street, and Richmond Street, and southbound via Adelaide Street, Church Street, and Wellington Street.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said the water main break is not impacting subway service.

“The Melinda Street exit to King Station will be closed but inside the station, our drains down there are actually doing their jobs pretty well so it don’t have any impact on subway service,” he said.

“Worst-case scenario we will have to bypass the station but we are not looking at that right now.”