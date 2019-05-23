

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Water levels in Lake Ontario are approaching those recorded during the 2017 floods, the city says.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that the city is prepared for the rising water levels and have laid about 50,000 sandbags on the islands.

“There is flooding on the island today in areas that we kind of have to watch, but no property damage,” he said. “The Island remains open and will be open for the season. It will be extra wet, but a lot of effort has been done since 2017 to mitigate any flooding that we are seeing.”

Spring flooding in 2017 resulted in the erosion of parts of the beach shoreline as well as a three-month closure of Centreville, an amusement park on the Toronto Islands. At its highest point, the water levels were recorded at 75.93 meters.

Last week, the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority issued a shoreline hazard warning, saying said that the water level was sitting at 75.74 meters.

“With continued recording breaking inflows from Lake Erie as well as received rainfall and reduced outflows due to ongoing flood risk in the Lower St. Lawrence River, water levels in Lake Ontario will continue to rise in the coming weeks,” the agency said in the warning issued on May 16. “Please exercise caution around all Lake Ontario shoreline areas, and avoid areas that are flooded or are experiencing erosion. Boardwalks and other trails along Lake Ontario can be dangerous during times of high waves.”

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is expected to be hit with rainfall throughout the weekend. On Thursday, the weather agency called for a 60 per cent chance of rainfall along with a risk of thunderstorms. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, Environment Canada said.

Ross said that the lake is about two weeks away from peak levels and then the water should start to recede, “but it is going to take some time.”

“After 2017, the city did a number of things together with our partners at the Toronto Region Conservation Authority to help mitigate flooding,” Ross said. “We see breaches here and there on the island for example and staff are there plugging those holes. It’s a little like whack-a-mole in some cases.”