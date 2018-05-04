

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Several more water main breaks have been found at the site of an earlier rupture downtown, meaning an area of King and Yonge streets may be shut to traffic for another day or two, city officials said.

Toronto Water director Bill Shea tells CP24 that two additional breaks in water mains were found early Friday morning, in addition to the original one they found at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Our second break is finished and repaired; the original break is probably an hour away from repair and the third one we are just getting to now,” Shea said.

Approximately five buildings between Colborne and Wellington streets are without water service.

Crews have been slowed by the dense nature of the financial district.

During repairs earlier Friday, crews struck a hydro line because it wasn’t on the maps they were provided with, Shea said.

While it will only be a matter of hours before the water mains are back in service, Shea said the sheer volume of water that has flowed out since Thursday has softened the roadway.

“The road is not safe – we’re going to have to dig up part of the road and put down asphalt so we’re looking at another day or two,” Shea said.

The TTC says its 320 Yonge bus continues to divert around the closure. Yonge Street remains closed in both directions south of King Street to facilitate repairs.