WATCH: Two trucks set ablaze in suspected Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region have launched an arson investigation after a suspect was seen on surveillance video lighting two semi-trailer trucks on fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 1 a.m. at a commercial truck yard in the area of Newkirk and Crosby roads, which is near Yonge Street and Eglin Mills Road East.

In the video, an individual can be seen carrying a fuel container before he throws it in between the two vehicles. Investigators believe the suspect doused the trucks’ cabs with a flammable substance.

After lighting a trail of a flammable substance on the ground, the fuel container ignites and both vehicles start to burn.

The suspect is then see running away from the blaze and appears to take a picture of the flames before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found the trucks were “fully engulfed” in flames.

Police have released surveillance video of an arson at a truck yard in Richmond Hill on Jan. 17, 2024. (York Regional Police)

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

It’s unclear what the trucks were holding at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspect is a five-foot-eight male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, khaki pants, and a white face mask.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to come forward,” they said.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.