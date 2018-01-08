

A dramatic car crash that took place Saturday morning in Woodbridge was caught on a dashcam by a driver stopped at a traffic light.

The video shows a vehicle careening at a high speed through an embankment, a digital construction sign and a hedge before smashing into a vehicle stopped at the red light. The impact of the crash forced the stopped car into the next lane and into another vehicle.

The incident unfolded near Weston Road and Highway 7, a busy shopping area in the Vaughan neighbourhood.

The driver who captured the incident on his dashcam told CTV News it appeared some people at the scene were injured as a result of the collision.

The video shows an older woman exiting the vehicle that ploughed into the others.

With files from CTVNews.ca