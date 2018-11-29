

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry refuses to entertain suggestions that playing two-time defending champions Golden State means more than any other game.

The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who can sound grumpy on a good day, was particularly ornery when asked about the game after Thursday morning's shootaround.

"Just another regular-season game. Next question," Lowry said, his black hoodie pulled up over his head.

"Why?" a reporter asked, thus prompting a playful exchange.

"What is it though? What are we in right now?" Lowry asked.

"Regular season."

"There you go," said Lowry.

Playing the best in the league doesn't happen every day though, the reporter replied.

"What are we at, where are we at?" Lowry asked.

"Game 23"

"Of what?"

"Of 82."

"Of what?"

"The regular season."

"There you go. Good answer. Next question," Lowry said.

Lowry spoke prior to Thursday night's much-anticipated tipoff against the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors (18-4) boast the best record in the league and will put their six-game win streak on the line against Golden State. The Warriors (15-7) have won three straight, despite missing sharpshooter Steph Curry.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse planned to approach the game much the same as Lowry.

"One of the things that I kind of reflect on today is the games just keep on coming so fast. Like, I can't believe we're on Game 23, right?" Nurse said. "You don't really get to enjoy much, and you don't have time to feel sorry for yourself because it's just one after another. We're going to play tonight, we're going to get on a plane and go to Cleveland tomorrow, it just keeps on coming.

"You've just got to kind of treat 'em like they're a win over anyone equals one win over everyone else. That's really all that matters this time of year."