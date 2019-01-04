

CTV News Toronto





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man who police say was involved in a New Year’s Day shooting outside an after-hours club in Oakwood Village.

Shots were fired outside the bar near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 5 a.m.

Toronto police say officers located the victim – reportedly with a gunshot wound to his head – shortly after they arrived at the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later underwent surgery.

Little else is known about the incident or what led up to it. It is still not clear whether the victim and/or suspect had been patrons at the bar prior to the gunfire.

At the time, police said there would have been numerous people at the nightclub who would have been witnesses.

On Friday, three days after the shooting, police announced a suspect in the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Leo Soloman Martin, of Toronto, is wanted for several charges, including attempted murder, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police consider Martin to be violent, armed and dangerous, and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and call 911.

“Investigators would like to caution the public that it is a criminal offence to assist Leo Solomon Martin at the time of the offence, or afterwards, to evade arrest,” Toronto police wrote in a news release.

“The Toronto Police Service is aware that numerous witnesses were present at the time of the shooting and urge them to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.