Warrant issued for 'violent' suspect accused of pushing Toronto subway rider onto tracks
A warrant has been issued for a Toronto man accused of pushing a subway rider onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge station on Sunday.
On Thursday, Toronto police said a warrant had been issued for a 42-year-old Toronto resident Terrence Hill.
Hill is wanted on one count of assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly pushed a man onto the subway tracks on Feb. 19.
According to police, the man was able to climb to safety shortly after landing on the tracks.
The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station since Jan. 1.
On Jan. 3, a man was pushed onto the Bloor-Yonge tracks following an argument with another man. The accused was arrested at the scene, and charged with assault.
About two weeks later, on Jan. 20, a man in his 50s was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. at the station after allegedly attempting to push another rider onto the tracks.
"These random incidents are, by their very nature, unpredictable," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said last month to CP24. "How we are addressing this is we're going to have more bodies in the station."
As to what else can be done to prevent further violence, Green said there needs to be cooperation between the TTC and other government agencies to address the root causes.
"We're a transit agency. We're not a social service agency. Our core business is public transit. We have an obligation to our customers to keep them safe. And we will do that as best we can," Green said.
Meanwhile, Green says safety is paramount to the commission, and that the TTC continues to operate "hundreds of millions of trips every year without incident."
Bloor-Yonge Station is the country’s busiest subway station and its platforms are often jam-packed during high-traffic periods. The station is set to receive a $1.5-billion facelift in the coming years, which will provide more platform space.
In 2022, after a woman was pushed onto Bloor-Yonge tracks and avoided an incoming train by rolling under the lip of the platform, advocates argued for platform edge doors to keep passengers from falling onto the tracks or coming into the path of an oncoming train.
Just a few months prior to that, in November 2021, a man survived being pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station and dragged a short distance by a train. In 2018, a 73-year-old man was fatally pushed in front of an incoming train at the station.
As recently as 2018, the cost to install platform barriers throughout Toronto’s subway network was pegged at more than $1-billion.
With files from CP24’s Jordan Fleugal, Josh Freeman, and Bryann Aguilar
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto digging out after winter storm dumps 17 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend
Frigid air over Canada prompts extreme cold warnings for most provinces experiencing a frigid spell that’s expected to lift over the weekend.
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Quebec government to table its next budget on March 21
The Quebec government will table its next budget on Tuesday, March 21, in the national assembly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
Conditions have improved, but the snow is still falling in Montreal. The area could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.
-
London fire crews battle attic fire
No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Kitchener
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Cambridge
There was a heavy police presence in Cambridge Wednesday night following reports of shots fired.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
Windsor
-
All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect
With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.
-
Emergency centre open in Essex after ice storm power outages
The Town of Essex has opened an emergency centre after an ice storm swept through the region causing long-lasting power outages.
-
Late night fire in east Windsor
An investigator has been called in after a residential fire in east Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Darfield Road near Spitfire Way around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Freezing drizzle possible across the region
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Innisfil and Dufferin regions.
-
Fatal crash in Huntsville closes Highway 11
The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
N.B., P.E.I. near agreements with Ottawa for 10-year bilateral health-care deal
The governments of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are close to reaching one-on-one bilateral health-care deals with Ottawa for the next 10 years.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning will persist in Calgary through Friday morning
Calgary's two-day deep freeze is here/
-
Heavy snowfall causes accessibility concerns for Calgarians with mobility issues
With as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the past 48 hours and more on the way, people with mobility issues are facing significant challenges getting around Calgary.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation police interview witnesses as 'Dances with Wolves' star's sex assault case heads to trial
The police force of a southern Alberta First Nation community is continuing to investigate local allegations against Nathan Chasing Horse, the Dances with Wolves actor facing sex assault and sex trafficking charges.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
Edmonton
-
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang among laureates of GG Performing Arts Awards
Learning she'd been awarded Canada's highest honour in the performing arts elicited two extreme emotions from jazz singer and philanthropist Molly Johnson. On one hand, she says she was 'gobsmacked' and 'shocked' to be among those getting a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold
It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.