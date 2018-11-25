

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Mississauga area.

According to police, on Nov. 10 at around 11:12 p.m., police were called to the area of Delmonte Crescent and Brandon Gate Drive for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived on scene to find a number of shell casings along with a suspect vehicle that has sustained damage after collided with multiple parked vehicles.

Police say they believe those involved in the shooting fled the area prior to the arrival of police on scene.

The person targeted in the shooting was subsequently identified and did not suffer any injuries, police say.

Investigators say they have identified the suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old Mississauga man Travon Edwards-Bryan.

A search warrant was executed at the home of the accused but police say he has not yet been located.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say they believe Edwards-Bryan is a “threat to public safety” and may be armed and dangerous.

Police also say they believe the suspect is trying to evade capture.

He has been described by police as a black male who is about six-foot-four and is approximately 170 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information about Edwards-Bryan or the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.