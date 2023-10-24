Warmer weather makes a brief return to Toronto but temperature drop expected soon

Warmer weather is set to return to Toronto on Tuesday as above seasonal temperatures settle in for the rest of the work week.

Environment Canada said Tuesday morning will bring a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of showers but sunny skies are in the forecast this afternoon. The city will see a daytime high of 18 C, and while that won’t break any temperature records in Toronto, it is well above the average high of 12 C for this time of year.

The national weather agency is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 20 C on Wednesday. Rain is possible on Thursday and Friday, which will see daytime highs of 18 C and 20 C respectively.

A significant temperature drop is expected on Saturday, which will see a return to seasonable weather. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 10 C on Saturday and 9 C on Sunday.