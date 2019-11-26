TORONTO -- Torontonians are in for a sunny treat as temperatures warm up Tuesday.

A bright and mild day is expected with temperatures reaching a high of 10 C, which is the double the norm.

The temperature will dip to 6 C for the evening.

“We are going to be looking at a dry and very comfortable day,” meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So get out and enjoy today.”

Wednesday is expected to be equally as mild with a high of 10 C expected again, but rain and wind will make it less pleasant for most.

Things will worsen as the week progresses. A messy winter-like storm is expected to form for the weekend, and may disrupt travel.