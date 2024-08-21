Wanted suspects appear to film themselves firing shots at home in King Township

York Regional Police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video firing shots at a home in the Township of King, while appearing to record the shooting on a phone.

The incident happened early Monday morning in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Anderson Cove Trail. Police said they were called for reports of shots fired.

In a video released by police on Wednesday, a black SUV stops and two people exit the vehicle. As they walk towards a house, one appears to be holding up a phone and filming.

One suspect is then seen pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots at the residence. They then run back to the black SUV and drive away.

Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

“Investigators believe the incident was targeted,” they said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police have limited descriptions of the suspects as they were wearing hooded jackets or sweaters with the hoods up. One suspect was wearing a reflective material on their pants and dark shoes, they said.

No description was provided for a third suspect, who was believed to be driving the SUV, which has tinted windows and silver rims.

Police are asking anyone with information, including additional surveillance video, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.