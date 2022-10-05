Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. as police warn people to avoid area

A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an on-going investigation, police say.

Police asked people to avoid the Mayfield and Bramalea roads area during the active incident.

As a result of the investigation, Mayfield Secondary School and a Walmart supercentre, located across the street from the school, have been evacuated.

Police are asking parents to pickup their children at James Grieve Public School by entering the area from the north on Old School Road.

More information about the incident is expected to be released soon, police said.

