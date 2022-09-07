Vulnerable woman missing since Monday in Vaughan area found

A vulnerable, 70-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week from the Thornhill area has been found.

The missing person was last seen by her family near Mullen Drive and Milner Gate, which is west of Bathurst Street and south of Clark Avenue, at about 1 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing to police around 6 p.m. that evening.

The woman was located in good health at approximately 9 a.m. this morning, York police said in a news release. She was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and has since been reunited with her family.

York Regional Police are thanking the public, volunteers, and the media for their help locating this missing person, which they said happened “due to public tips.”

They are crediting several community members, notably volunteer-run Shomrim Toronto and members of the Co-op Community who “assisted by searching, hanging posters in neighborhoods, and riding public transit to be on the lookout.”

York police also thanked Toronto Police Service for its assistance in searching south of Steeles Avenue and for amplifying their social media posts as they worked to locate the woman.

“Working together with our community resulted in this successful outcome,” said YRP, which had set up a command post near Bathurst Street and Chabad Gate.

-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman and Chris Fox