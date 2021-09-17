TORONTO -- On Sept. 20 millions of people will line up at various polling stations across the country to cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE IN THE GREATER TORONTO AREA

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.

Residents who received a voter card must go to their assigned polling station. The address should be listed on the card. Make sure to bring identification that includes your name and, if possible, the address matching the voter card.

If the address on your driver’s licence, health card or passport does not match your voter card, you may bring a bank statement, utility bill or residential lease. A full list of accepted IDs can be found here.

If you do not have ID, you can still vote as long as you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.

As voting occurs indoors, it will be mandatory for residents to wear a mask as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Elections Canada will also provide voters with a single-use pencil to mark their ballots. Voters can also bring their own pen or pencil with them.

There will be hand sanitizing stations and clear physical distancing markers at each polling station.

Voters may experience a bit longer of a wait when they go to cast their ballots due to a reduction in the number of polling stations.

There will be more than 14,000 polling sites for Sept. 20. While this may seem like a large number, it is a seven per cent reduction from 2019. There are eight GTA ridings that will have half as many polling stations as last year.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada told CP24 earlier this month that the reason for the loss of polling stations is partly due to an effort to find larger locations to allow for physical distancing.

The Toronto District School Board, which hosted 308 polling stations during the last federal election, is supplying about 120 polling stations this year.

There has also been a push to keep polling stations out of schools by some other boards.

CTV News’ election special, which will feature live and up-to-the-minute reporting from across the country, will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20.

CTV News Toronto will be updating local results Monday evening as they are announced.