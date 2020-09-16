OSHAWA -- A drive-past visitation for four family members who were killed in a grisly shooting will take place this morning in Oshawa, Ont.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home during an early morning shooting on September 4.

A 50-year-old woman who is also related to the family was injured in the shooting.

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident.

They say they're still investigating the shooter's motivation behind the attack.

A private funeral for the family is scheduled at a church for Thursday morning.

An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $170,000 by Tuesday afternoon, and described the victims as "beloved and active members of the Oshawa community."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.