

Craig Berry, CTV Toronto





Everything from 1930s single-seat race cars to high-performance sports cars will hit the track in Clarington, Ont., next month.

The Vintage Automobile Racing Association of Canada (VARAC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with three days of racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The 2019 VARAC Vintage Grand Prix is happening on the June 14-16 weekend.

Ferraris, Porsches, Mustangs and more will be on full display one hour east of Toronto.

For a lot of attendees, there will be a strong nostalgic connection.

"They remember when they were a kid or maybe when they were a younger person, either going to the track with their families or just wanting to have one of these cars," says Vintage Grand Prix president Ted Michalos.

Fully-restored, 50-plus-year-old cars will be sprinting around the high-speed circuit of 10 twisting turns and several dramatic elevation changes that challenge drivers on every lap. All of the cars are kept in original condition.

"We run on the same tire compounds that they used to run on in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70' -- we prep the cars to the same technical standards," says Michalos.

"It's a more involved form of driving a car," he adds.

Feature races, coaching sessions, a horseless carriage parade and "The Field of Dreams" classic car show are also planned for the weekend.