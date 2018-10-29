

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Torontonians are gathering at Mel Lastman Square tonight in a show of solidarity for the victims and families impacted by a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue.

The vigil, organized by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, is underway. It was expected to draw thousands of people of all faiths.

The Toronto event marks the latest in a series of commemorations that have sprung up across Canada since Saturday morning, when an armed gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and killed 11 congregants.

Six other people were injured in the attack, including four responding police officers.

“Ultimately the target was all Jews, period, and everybody in this community knows it, and in communities across Canada and throughout the world,” Steve Shulman of the UJA said.

“The way that the Jewish community reacts to anti-Semitism is to come together because coming together means strength, and coming together as well with people from other faith groups and other backgrounds in this great multicultural city and country adds to that strength. That’s what tonight will be about.”

The UJA expects a number of people to make speeches, including a relative of Joyce Fienberg, one of the 11 Jewish-Americans killed.

Fienberg was raised in the Toronto area and is a University of Toronto alumna

She was married at Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street in 1965, but later settled in Pittsburgh with her husband, Stephen, after he took a job there.

Fienberg worked as a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center up until her retirement in 2008.

Friends have described the 74-year-old as sweet, caring and kind.

She leaves behind two adult sons and six grandchildren.