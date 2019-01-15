

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The President of the Toronto Police Association says the public should wait until a thorough investigation is completed before judging two officers seen on video handcuffing young female patrons in a downtown bar.

“There’s no context to these videos that have been posted. Until we have context — it is an ongoing investigation so we should wait until all of the information comes in,’” Mike McCormack told CP24 Tuesday.

Several videos showing the two cops in uniform were posted to social media on Sunday night. One of the videos appears to show women in handcuffs posing for pictures and videos inside Queen Street Warehouse, while another one shows at least one woman getting into the back of a cruiser.

“Uber is here,” a woman is heard saying in the video before getting in the cruiser.

A video taken from the backseat of the cruiser appears to show YouTube pulled up on the officer’s dashboard computer.

One of the two officers in the video, identified as Aaron Isaac, told CTV News Toronto on Monday that he and his partner, identified as Jian Liang, were engaging in positive acts of community policing at the time the videos were filmed.

“I am not going to discuss comments that were attributed to one of the officers,” McCormack said, adding it is common for officers to check on establishments during patrols.

Both officers remain on active duty pending the conclusion of a professional standards investigation.