Video surfaces online of 'vicious' attack on two men in Brampton, Ont.
Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.
A video posted on social media captures the moment two men were allegedly attacked by a group of four men outside a bowling alley in Brampton, Ont.
The video shows the attack happened directly outside the Bowlero bowling alley in the area of Bramtree Court and Chrysler Drive.
Peel Regional Police said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on April 16.
When the victims left the business they were attacked by a group of four men armed with weapons that included sticks and bats, police said.
The 15-second video posted to Reddit shows two suspects striking and punching one man at least four times as he falls to the ground. The suspects are also seen attacking another person who is behind a vehicle at the same time, striking them multiple times.
Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto they are aware of the video and it's part of the ongoing investigation.
"This was certainly an egregious act, a vicious attack that took place on these two victims," said Const. Akhil Mooken.
Police said the victims and suspects were not known to one another, and there was an incident inside the business prior to the attack.
"From this point, it appears to have been targeted as a result of the conversation that took place inside the business," Mooken said.
Following the attack, the suspects fled in a white 2015 Volkswagen Passat with the Ontario licence plate CFEB 295, police said. Investigators have not yet located the vehicle.
One of the victims transported to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Its's been more than a week since the attack and police have so far only identified two of the four suspects involved.
Arrests warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Manjot Singh of Brampton and 24-year-old Gurkirat Singh of Markham. Both men are wanted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.
"We have been continuously searching for these two men since their identity was determined, we've checked many of their last known locations and have followed up on investigative leads to locate them," said Mooken. "Whether or not they have potentially fled the country is unknown at this time, but certainly is an option we're exploring."
Investigators are encouraging all of the suspects to speak with lawyers and make arrangements to surrender to police.
Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-- With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman
