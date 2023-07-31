Video surfaces of car driving onto sidewalk, nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto

A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.

In the video posted on TikTok on Sunday, a driver plows through a sidewalk full of people on Front Street West before making a sharp right turn onto Lower Simcoe Street. Pedestrians are seen in the video running out of the way of the moving vehicle to avoid being hit.

Watch car drive through sidewalk of pedestrians in the player above

The blue Ford Escape SUV continues driving south into a bike lane occupied by two cyclists as at least a dozen pedestrians run after the car.

The final moment of the video shows the driver weaving back into a line of traffic just before reaching the cyclists.

Toronto police confirmed the video, which has garnered more than one million views, is connected with two arrests that took place on Saturday.

A screenshot from a video of a car driving onto a sidewalk and into a bike lane in downtown Toronto (@AlbanianBabii). Police reported a road rage incident at the same intersection that involved a man allegedly smashing the hood of another vehicle using a collapsible baton.

When officers tried to stop the man, he allegedly proceeded to drive through heavy traffic and onto a sidewalk, nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians, before striking seven stopped cars.

The driver was arrested, as well as the three other occupants in the vehicle.

A suspect identified as 25-year-old Corey Lane is facing four charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended, using an unauthorized plate, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Audrey Humphreys, 18, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The remaining occupants were released. The charges have not been proven in court.