Video shows west-end Toronto hit-and-run that left two paramedics injured

    Video of a minivan that struck an ambulance and left two paramedics injured in Toronto early Tuesday morning has surfaced as police search for the driver and an occupant of the vehicle.

    It happened in the area of Dovercourt Road and Hallam Street, near Dupont Street, shortly before 4 a.m.

    Police confirmed to CP24 that two suspects were in the minivan at the time of the collision. Initially, police said there were three suspects involved. Initially, police said there were three suspects involved.

    Police are searching for the occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in Toronto's west end, injuring two paramedics. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

    The first of two surveillance videos obtained by CTV News Toronto shows part of the collision, as the minivan collides with something in the intersection and takes out a hydro pole.

    In another video, the minivan crashes into a parked car and spins around. Ten seconds later, the vehicle comes to a stop, and two people appear to flee the scene on foot.

    A man named Nelson, who captured the second video, says he was woken up by the sounds of the crash, and went out to investigate.

    “It seems unreal, mind-blowing, scary,” he said.

    Shortly after the collision, surveillance video shows two paramedics walking separately toward the minivan.

    The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

    Police said two paramedics sustained minor injuries and are being assessed in hospital but are expected to be released.

    Investigators have not released a description of the suspects that fled the scene.

    Crews have been called in to repair the damaged hydro pole.

    With files from CTV News Toronto’s Janice Golding  

