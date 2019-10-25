

Miriam Katawazi, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Police have released video captured on the patio of a Markham, Ont. restaurant last month that appears to show a man snatch a wallet out of a woman’s purse.

York Regional Police said that they received a report of a theft at a patio restaurant in the area of Highway 7 East and Woodbine Avenue on Sept. 25.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera, and shows two men seated behind a woman on the patio.

One of the men, police said, reached into a purse that was slung over the chair of the woman behind him, and he pulled out a wallet.

The video then shows the man appear to place the wallet under his shirt before standing up and walking away from the table.

Investigators said they are appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the suspects.

The suspects are described by police as white males, and that one is wearing a Vegas Golden Knights cap and the other is wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs cap.

Police are asking residents to be cautious to protect themselves against these sorts of distraction-style thefts.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.